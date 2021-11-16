Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Price Target Increased to C$37.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of DRM opened at C$34.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$29.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.81, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a PE ratio of -616.96. Dream Unlimited has a one year low of C$18.26 and a one year high of C$34.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -482.14%.

About Dream Unlimited

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

