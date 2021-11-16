Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Dropbox, Inc. is a service company. It offers a platform which enables users to store and share files, photos, videos, songs and spreadsheets. Dropbox, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get Dropbox alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Dropbox from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.60.

DBX opened at $26.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.84 and a beta of 0.91. Dropbox has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.60.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dropbox will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $27,994.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 10,381 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $319,734.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,896 in the last three months. 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,188,000 after acquiring an additional 387,049 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,593,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,325,000 after buying an additional 1,528,369 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,381,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,460,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,130,000 after buying an additional 710,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,708,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,344,000 after buying an additional 1,211,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dropbox (DBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.