Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,199 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.26. The stock had a trading volume of 393,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,467,420. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.09. The company has a market capitalization of $241.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.20%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.