DX (Group) (LON:DX) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $31.88

Shares of DX (Group) plc (LON:DX) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 31.88 ($0.42) and traded as low as GBX 28.67 ($0.37). DX (Group) shares last traded at GBX 29.25 ($0.38), with a volume of 691,343 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of DX (Group) from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 319.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £172.10 million and a P/E ratio of 48.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 31.88.

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel freight, secure, courier, and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division collects and delivers larger and heavier products, including those with irregular dimensions and weight to business and residential addresses nationwide.

