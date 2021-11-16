Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $126.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EMN. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.92.

EMN stock opened at $115.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.85. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $94.33 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 11,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

