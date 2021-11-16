Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Sets New 12-Month High at $175.32

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $175.32 and last traded at $175.23, with a volume of 19421 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

Get Eaton alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.89.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 59.03%.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,668 shares of company stock valued at $31,768,719. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 58,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth $1,706,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 5.5% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 216,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,009,000 after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 14.1% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 21.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eaton (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.