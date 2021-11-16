Edap Tms (EDAP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.30%. On average, analysts expect Edap Tms to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:EDAP opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. Edap Tms has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several research firms have weighed in on EDAP. Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDAP. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Edap Tms by 403.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 34,426 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Edap Tms by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 96,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

