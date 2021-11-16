Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 38,978 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 38,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $396,406.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 39,975 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.23 per share, with a total value of $448,919.25.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 1,407 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $15,448.86.

On Monday, September 20th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 13,200 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $145,200.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 28,790 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.34 per share, with a total value of $326,478.60.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 9,150 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $104,218.50.

On Monday, August 30th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $57,150.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 37,935 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $431,700.30.

Brightcove stock opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. Brightcove Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $25.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.59. The company has a market cap of $419.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.06, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.63.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Brightcove had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $52.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Brightcove’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCOV shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Northland Securities lowered Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 8.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 2.9% during the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,480,000 after acquiring an additional 112,500 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 22.2% during the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,920,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,256,000 after acquiring an additional 712,335 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 46.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 55,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 151.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 50,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

