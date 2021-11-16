Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 38,978 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 38,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $396,406.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 4th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 39,975 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.23 per share, with a total value of $448,919.25.
- On Wednesday, September 22nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 1,407 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $15,448.86.
- On Monday, September 20th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 13,200 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $145,200.00.
- On Friday, September 17th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 28,790 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.34 per share, with a total value of $326,478.60.
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 9,150 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $104,218.50.
- On Monday, August 30th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $57,150.00.
- On Thursday, August 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 37,935 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $431,700.30.
Brightcove stock opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. Brightcove Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $25.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.59. The company has a market cap of $419.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.06, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.63.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCOV shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Northland Securities lowered Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 8.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 2.9% during the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,480,000 after acquiring an additional 112,500 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 22.2% during the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,920,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,256,000 after acquiring an additional 712,335 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 46.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 55,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 151.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 50,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.
Brightcove Company Profile
Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.
