Eight Capital Trims Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Target Price to C$1.00

Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) had its price objective cut by Eight Capital from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.
WM stock opened at C$0.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$386.50 million and a P/E ratio of -19.00. Wallbridge Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.46 and a twelve month high of C$0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Wallbridge Mining Company Profile
