Eight Capital Trims Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Target Price to C$1.00

Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) had its price objective cut by Eight Capital from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

WM stock opened at C$0.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$386.50 million and a P/E ratio of -19.00. Wallbridge Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.46 and a twelve month high of C$0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

