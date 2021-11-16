Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 5,000.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eisai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Eisai alerts:

OTCMKTS:ESALY opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.33. Eisai has a one year low of $61.95 and a one year high of $129.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Eisai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eisai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.