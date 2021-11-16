Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) will report ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.44). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Electric Last Mile Solutions.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $12,256,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $5,812,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $4,575,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $5,302,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,532.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 395,356 shares in the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELMS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.87. 9,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,831. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.78.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

