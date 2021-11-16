Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 63.7% from the October 14th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,397,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS EMED traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.08. 863,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,519. Electromedical Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08.

Electromedical Technologies Company Profile

Electromedical Technologies, Inc, a bioelectronics manufacturing and marketing company, provides medical devices for pain management in the United States. Its products include WellnessPro Plus, a bioelectronics therapy prescription device to relieve chronic and acute pain. Electromedical Technologies, Inc is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

