Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has C$13.25 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of C$17.50.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. CSFB decreased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Element Fleet Management from an outperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.97.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Shares of TSE:EFN opened at C$13.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.58 billion and a PE ratio of 20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.21, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a current ratio of 8.10. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of C$11.72 and a 52-week high of C$15.28.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

See Also: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.