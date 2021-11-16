Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 96,914 Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 96,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 21.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 810,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,406,000 after purchasing an additional 141,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 14.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 608,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 75,775 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 21,054.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 50,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 50,742 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 328,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,466,000 after purchasing an additional 40,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 353,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 23,258 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.69. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $23.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

