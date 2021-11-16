Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $4.05 Million Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 45,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,045,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $88.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $93.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.85.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

