Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 21,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,989,000 after buying an additional 6,093,214 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,238,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,764,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,904,000 after buying an additional 971,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,272,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,119,000 after buying an additional 797,601 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 497.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 896,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,679,000 after acquiring an additional 746,714 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $59.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.09. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.57 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.72%.

Several research firms recently commented on CG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.12.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $16,472,020.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $116,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,266,565 shares of company stock valued at $134,172,421. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

