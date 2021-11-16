Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 76,936 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,493,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $248,268,000 after purchasing an additional 578,281 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,447,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,933,000 after buying an additional 108,851 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 24.6% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 30,243 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 420.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 62,601 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 50,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VOD shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

