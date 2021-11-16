Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,627 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 23.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. South State Corp grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.1% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,792,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $2,865,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,209 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $82,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $663.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $628.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $593.98.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.54.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,695 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

