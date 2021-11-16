Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Stock Holdings Reduced by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 63,636 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Encore Wire were worth $13,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 11.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,508,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 3.1% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 16,301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 99,433.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,972 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 20.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,163,000 after buying an additional 13,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 26.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 101,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,687,000 after buying an additional 21,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $142.63 on Tuesday. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $51.32 and a twelve month high of $145.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.00.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. The business had revenue of $716.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.34 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.39%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WIRE. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

