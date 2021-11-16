Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. Endava had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

NYSE:DAVA traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.77, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.45. Endava has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $172.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Endava stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Endava were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAVA has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

