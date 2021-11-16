Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) to announce sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full-year sales of $4.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $4.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Endeavor Group.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.01 by 0.20. The company had revenue of 1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.14 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EDR. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 33.31.

Shares of NYSE EDR traded down 0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 26.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,748,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 26.43. Endeavor Group has a 12-month low of 22.02 and a 12-month high of 33.20.

In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.64, for a total transaction of 10,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,716,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth $19,922,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth $3,655,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth $341,000. 40.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

