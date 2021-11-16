Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ELEZY. Bank of America downgraded Endesa from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Endesa from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup upgraded Endesa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of ELEZY opened at $10.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24. Endesa has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $15.95.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

