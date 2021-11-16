Enel (BIT:ENEL) PT Set at €10.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ENEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.82) price objective on Enel in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €9.25 ($10.88) target price on Enel in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Enel in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) price objective on Enel in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Enel in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enel has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €9.10 ($10.71).

Get Enel alerts:

Enel has a 52-week low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 52-week high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.