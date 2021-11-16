Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.70

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.70 and traded as high as C$12.87. Enerplus shares last traded at C$12.74, with a volume of 1,409,488 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ERF. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.25 billion and a PE ratio of -22.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently -25.04%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 82,468 shares in the company, valued at C$616,035.96.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

