Engie’s (ENGIY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Engie presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of ENGIY opened at $15.28 on Monday. Engie has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.27.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

