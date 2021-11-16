Entain’s (ENT) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ENT. Peel Hunt raised shares of Entain to a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Entain to a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,370 ($30.96) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entain presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,138 ($27.93).

Shares of ENT opened at GBX 1,971 ($25.75) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,042.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.56 billion and a PE ratio of 84.68. Entain has a one year low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a one year high of GBX 2,500 ($32.66).

In other Entain news, insider Rob Wood sold 12,967 shares of Entain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,031 ($26.54), for a total transaction of £263,359.77 ($344,081.23). Also, insider Stella David bought 3,652 shares of Entain stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,053 ($26.82) per share, for a total transaction of £74,975.56 ($97,956.05).

About Entain

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

