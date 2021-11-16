Enterprise Financial Services Corp to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.70 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the bank will earn $3.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.72.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $114.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EFSC. Raymond James boosted their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $48.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.75. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $33.28 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2,653.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 907,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,118,000 after purchasing an additional 874,941 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 48,273.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 735,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,293,000 after purchasing an additional 733,752 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 32.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,381,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,765,000 after purchasing an additional 582,331 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,478,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,248,000 after purchasing an additional 325,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 876.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 312,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,167,000 after purchasing an additional 280,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $364,425.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO S Turner Keene purchased 2,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $424,425. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 21.29%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

