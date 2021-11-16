Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) PT Lowered to C$1.05

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$1.10 to C$1.05 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ERLFF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 16,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,430. Entrée Resources has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71. The firm has a market cap of $133.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.50.

About Entrée Resources

Entrée Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company that focuses on the exploration, development, and acquisition of base metal projects. The firm explores for gold and copper metals. Its projects includes two separate land holdings Oyu Tolgoi mining and Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi. The company was founded by Cary Pinkowski on July 19, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

