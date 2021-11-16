Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) PT Lowered to C$1.05

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$1.10 to C$1.05 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of ERLFF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 16,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,430. Entrée Resources has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71. The firm has a market cap of $133.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.50.
