EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Rating Increased to Overweight at US Capital Advisors

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was upgraded by analysts at US Capital Advisors from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EOG. Benchmark assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.43.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $93.20 on Friday. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $43.65 and a 1-year high of $98.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.13. The company has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.03.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,501,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $288,359,000 after acquiring an additional 358,584 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in EOG Resources by 478.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 165,069 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after buying an additional 136,522 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $4,673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.