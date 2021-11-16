EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Upgraded at US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EOG. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EOG Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.43.

EOG Resources stock opened at $93.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.03. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $43.65 and a 1 year high of $98.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.24 and a 200-day moving average of $80.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,501,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $288,359,000 after acquiring an additional 358,584 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 478.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 165,069 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,773,000 after buying an additional 136,522 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $4,673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

