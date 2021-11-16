EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 832 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. South State Corp acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COIN opened at $345.36 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $208.00 and a one year high of $429.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $279.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.15.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $2,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $107,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 583,179 shares of company stock worth $171,647,932 in the last quarter.

COIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.80.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

