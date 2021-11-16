EP Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,352 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,854,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464,226 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $425,297,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $238,160,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,539,165,000 after buying an additional 3,948,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $577,014,000 after buying an additional 2,859,755 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.43 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.27. The firm has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

FCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

