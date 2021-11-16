EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $157,000 Investment in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Zynga by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $37,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $421,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,114 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.66 and a beta of 0.09. Zynga Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.81.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

