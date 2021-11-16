EP Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

BAM stock opened at $59.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $37.86 and a one year high of $62.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 4.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.