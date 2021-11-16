EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CFO Jason D. Peterson Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

EPAM opened at $660.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.63, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.40. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.82 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $630.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $567.44.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,577 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 935.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,278,000 after buying an additional 342,253 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,217,000 after buying an additional 285,923 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 1,099.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 219,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,300,000 after buying an additional 201,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 396,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,574,000 after buying an additional 187,554 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPAM. Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $609.00.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

