EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CFO Jason D. Peterson Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
EPAM opened at $660.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.63, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.40. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.82 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $630.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $567.44.
EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPAM. Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $609.00.
EPAM Systems Company Profile
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
Read More: Trading Halts Explained
Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.