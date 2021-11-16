EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. EPAM Systems accounts for approximately 2.7% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPAM. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth $206,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in EPAM Systems by 201.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in EPAM Systems by 52.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 458,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $181,867,000 after acquiring an additional 157,590 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in EPAM Systems by 6.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in EPAM Systems by 6.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM stock traded up $5.72 on Tuesday, hitting $666.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $630.42 and its 200-day moving average is $567.44. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.82 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 91.63, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total transaction of $768,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $2,236,950 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $609.00.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

