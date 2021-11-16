EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. EPAM Systems accounts for approximately 2.7% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPAM. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth $206,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in EPAM Systems by 201.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in EPAM Systems by 52.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 458,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $181,867,000 after acquiring an additional 157,590 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in EPAM Systems by 6.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in EPAM Systems by 6.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EPAM stock traded up $5.72 on Tuesday, hitting $666.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $630.42 and its 200-day moving average is $567.44. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.82 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 91.63, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.40.
In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total transaction of $768,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $2,236,950 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
EPAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $609.00.
About EPAM Systems
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
