Equalizer Hits One Day Volume of $1.28 Million (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Equalizer has a market cap of $18.05 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Equalizer has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One Equalizer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000924 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00069662 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00071612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00093877 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,716.17 or 0.99939676 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,299.17 or 0.07076492 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Equalizer Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,150,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

