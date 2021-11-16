Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Verve Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verve Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Verve Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.62) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.18) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Shares of Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $46.00 on Monday. Verve Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $78.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.37.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02).

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

