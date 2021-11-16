Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) has received an average rating of “Sell” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETRN. Barclays upped their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter valued at $31,474,000. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,319 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 74,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $704,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 230,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 19,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.14. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

