Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 69.8% from the October 14th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

EBKDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €42.00 ($49.41) to €44.00 ($51.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Erste Group Bank to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Erste Group Bank to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from €49.00 ($57.65) to €50.00 ($58.82) in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Erste Group Bank to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from €40.00 ($47.06) to €41.00 ($48.24) in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

EBKDY traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $23.22. The stock had a trading volume of 22,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,577. Erste Group Bank has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.57. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.