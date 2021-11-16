ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 0.5% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,052,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,040,000 after purchasing an additional 23,454 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 459,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,682,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,103,000 after buying an additional 8,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 285,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,021,000 after buying an additional 61,970 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,176. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.36. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $209.81 and a 12-month high of $279.45.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

