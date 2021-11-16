ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Has $7.31 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 2.9% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $119.33. 30,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,044,899. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.67. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $82.56 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

