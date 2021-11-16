Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Purchased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Etsy were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Etsy by 84.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,559 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Etsy by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,935,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,669 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new position in Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,940,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Etsy by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,770,000 after purchasing an additional 560,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total value of $275,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,115,521.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $587,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,850 shares of company stock valued at $54,721,045. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $272.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.69, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $283.40.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus started coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $195.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.29.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

