Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

EURN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oddo Bhf raised Euronav from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Euronav from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Euronav in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, ING Group raised Euronav from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronav has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

NYSE EURN opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.22. Euronav has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $11.20.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Euronav will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.97%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

