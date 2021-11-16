Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

EVLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Chardan Capital raised Evelo Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $10.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.56. Evelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $19.93.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVLO. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 297.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 82.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

