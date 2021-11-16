Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Increases Dividend to $0.57 Per Share

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.5725 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Evergy has a dividend payout ratio of 64.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Evergy to earn $3.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.1%.

EVRG stock opened at $65.60 on Tuesday. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder acquired 7,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $449,100.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews purchased 7,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.67 per share, for a total transaction of $501,401.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 136,584 shares of company stock worth $8,634,094 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evergy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 532,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,195 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Evergy worth $32,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

