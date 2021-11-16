EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $35.50. EVI Industries shares last traded at $35.50, with a volume of 26,939 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $435.87 million, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.89.
EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.55 million for the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.99%.
About EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)
EVI Industries, Inc operates as a value-added distributor, and provides advisory and technical services. The company provides its customers with planning, designing, and consulting services related to their commercial laundry operations; and also sells and leases its customers commercial laundry equipment, specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.
