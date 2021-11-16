EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $35.50. EVI Industries shares last traded at $35.50, with a volume of 26,939 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $435.87 million, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Get EVI Industries alerts:

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.55 million for the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in EVI Industries by 223.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in EVI Industries by 14.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in EVI Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in EVI Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in EVI Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

About EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

EVI Industries, Inc operates as a value-added distributor, and provides advisory and technical services. The company provides its customers with planning, designing, and consulting services related to their commercial laundry operations; and also sells and leases its customers commercial laundry equipment, specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.