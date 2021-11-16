Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.51% of Evolving Systems worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVOL. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolving Systems by 443.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 44,543 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Evolving Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolving Systems by 29.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Evolving Systems stock opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.24 million, a PE ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 1.28. Evolving Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $5.63.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Evolving Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Evolving Systems Company Profile

Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

