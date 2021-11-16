Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Increased to C$53.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

EIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$48.50 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.20.

Shares of EIF stock opened at C$45.82 on Monday. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$34.85 and a 12-month high of C$47.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

