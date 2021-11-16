F-star Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share (NASDAQ:FSTX)

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for F-star Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 million.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FSTX. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

FSTX opened at $6.65 on Monday. F-star Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average of $7.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $15,045,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,289,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 184.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 35,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,257,000. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

